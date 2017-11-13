Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
64 19
9
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Mattel announces Ibtihaj Muhammad doll, the first Barbie to wear a hijab

celebrities.
View Caption Hide Caption
Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty

Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad is quite a doll – literally. She’s thrilled to have inspired a Barbie in her likeness, and especially proud that the doll will be the first Barbie to wear a hijab.

“This is a childhood dream come true,” she posted.

The doll is part of the “She-ro” line.

“We are so excited to honor Ibtihaj Muhammad with a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll!” Mattel posted. “Ibtihaj continues to inspire women and girls everywhere to break boundaries.”

MORE: Ibtihaj Muhammad on having to remove hijab at SXSW

Ibtihaj Muhammad discusses hijab controversy on “Ellen” visit

 

 

View Comments 0