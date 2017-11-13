Mattel announces Ibtihaj Muhammad doll, the first Barbie to wear a hijab
Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad is quite a doll – literally. She’s thrilled to have inspired a Barbie in her likeness, and especially proud that the doll will be the first Barbie to wear a hijab.
“This is a childhood dream come true,” she posted.
The doll is part of the “She-ro” line.
“We are so excited to honor Ibtihaj Muhammad with a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll!” Mattel posted. “Ibtihaj continues to inspire women and girls everywhere to break boundaries.”
