Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
64 19
9
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Photos from Tyler Perry’s live appearance at the Fox Theatre

celebrities.
View Caption Hide Caption
File photo: STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Tyler Perry packed the house at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on Sunday, for a live appearance launching his new book, “Higher Is Waiting.” The book, out on Tuesday, is part autobiography, part Bible study, with each chapter concluding with Scripture and some points to ponder.

MORE: Who Tyler Perry likes in the Atlanta mayoral race

How Freaknik contributed to Tyler Perry’s success

Our interview with Tyler Perry about “Higher Is Waiting”

Broadcaster Karyn Greer served as event host:

 

These ladies had a great time!

 

Perry dispensed lots of insight:

 

This guest really got into the spirit:

 

Everyone who attended received a signed copy of the book.

“Higher is Waiting” by Tyler Perry… today I was fortunate to sit in and listen to Tyler Perry and he said something so simple but so profound. He said “not everyone can breathe at a higher altitude”…. as you work on YOU … your discipline, your courage, your development, your failures, your beliefs, your growth, etc … remember everyone else is not training to be the best YOU and can breathe at a higher altitude as you grow….he said paraphrased, be ready to let go of people along your journey. . . #realtorlife #American dream #entrepreneur #feedingmysoul #mindbodyspirit #motivated #encouragement #focused #believe #believeinyourself #driven #higheriswaitingbook #tylerperry #oprah #foxtheatre #keshabuntingtherealtor #keshabuntingsellshomes

A post shared by KeshaBuntingTheRealtor (@keshabuntingtherealtor) on

View Comments 0