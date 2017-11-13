Photos from Tyler Perry’s live appearance at the Fox Theatre
Tyler Perry packed the house at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on Sunday, for a live appearance launching his new book, “Higher Is Waiting.” The book, out on Tuesday, is part autobiography, part Bible study, with each chapter concluding with Scripture and some points to ponder.
Broadcaster Karyn Greer served as event host:
These ladies had a great time!
Perry dispensed lots of insight:
Amazing night at @tylerperry’s Q&A for his new book, #HigherIsWaiting. What a life! I couldn’t take notes fast enough. Here’s a few: ✍🏾 1. When you’re living by faith, prepare to live uncomfortable. 2. Knowing you’re worthy isn’t arrogance, it’s having an understanding of who God created you to be. 3. You can’t be afraid to let people go. 4. True leaders know when to follow. 5. There comes a point in your life when doing things small will cost you. 6. If you’re going through something you don’t understand, learn the lesson so you can teach someone else how to make it through. #TylerPerry
This guest really got into the spirit:
Everyone who attended received a signed copy of the book.
“Higher is Waiting” by Tyler Perry… today I was fortunate to sit in and listen to Tyler Perry and he said something so simple but so profound. He said “not everyone can breathe at a higher altitude”…. as you work on YOU … your discipline, your courage, your development, your failures, your beliefs, your growth, etc … remember everyone else is not training to be the best YOU and can breathe at a higher altitude as you grow….he said paraphrased, be ready to let go of people along your journey. . . #realtorlife #American dream #entrepreneur #feedingmysoul #mindbodyspirit #motivated #encouragement #focused #believe #believeinyourself #driven #higheriswaitingbook #tylerperry #oprah #foxtheatre #keshabuntingtherealtor #keshabuntingsellshomes
