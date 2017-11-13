Taylor Swift to perform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in August 2018

View Caption Hide Caption Photo: John Salangsang/Invision/AP

Taylor Swift brings her Reputation tour to Atlanta in August 2018, taking the stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We are thrilled to bring this multi-award-winning artist to Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” Tim Zulawski, chief revenue officer of AMB Sports and Entertainment, said in a statement. “We built the stadium to attract the top events and artists in the world and we are proud that we continue to deliver that to the city of Atlanta.”

Tickets go on sale Dec. 13. You can register in advance here.

Speaking of Reputation, the venue is working on repairing its own following complaints about audio at its inaugural concert. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood had a blast at the show on Oct. 12, but many fans said afterward the audio was pretty awful.

“That shocks me,” Brooks told AJC music writer Melissa Ruggieri during a quick interview on the Country Music Association Awards red carpet. “I thought the crowd was awesome. I loved the venue, I loved the crowd. Playing Atlanta, though, you could play a field and it’s still great.”

Stadium brass said they were dealing with fan demands for refunds on an individual basis. They’ve since announced Kenny Chesney will play there in May and promise fans will be able to hear.

