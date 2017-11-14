Backstage with Hillary Clinton at the Fox Theatre
Former U.S. Senator, Secretary of State and presidential aspirant Hillary Clinton appeared at the Fox Theatre Monday night as part of her “What Happened” book tour. Next stop: Denver.
Read AJC political writer Greg Bluestein's report from the event at Politically Georgia
“It really is so important that we send a clear, unmistakable message to our girls and young women: You are valuable. Your voice counts,” Clinton said during the conversation with Agnes Scott President Elizabeth Kiss. “You have the power to shape your own future. You should do everything you can to pursue your dreams.”
Photos people posted included this one from back stage:
Atlanta mayoral candidate Mary Norwood was among the thousands in attendance:
If only for one night, we saw a REAL president 😁 After decades of attacks, @hillaryclinton still brought class, sophistication and kindness to boost the morale of many. Instead of spending time just blaming others, she implored the crowd to engage in the process as the midterm elections approach. Just a great night. Now it’s time to wake up from that fantasy and return to a nightmare 🤦🏾♂️ #INeededThat #HadToBreakOutMyBeyonceXHillaryShirt #ImStillWithHer #HillaryClinton . . Hillary Clinton – Hillary Clinton Live – The Fox Theatre – 11.13.17
