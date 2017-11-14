Our Products
Backstage with Hillary Clinton at the Fox Theatre

Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

Former U.S. Senator, Secretary of State and presidential aspirant Hillary Clinton appeared at the Fox Theatre Monday night as part of her “What Happened” book tour. Next stop: Denver.

Read AJC political writer Greg Bluestein’s report from the event at Politically Georgia, the AJC’s premium political news site

“It really is so important that we send a clear, unmistakable message to our girls and young women: You are valuable. Your voice counts,” Clinton said during the conversation with Agnes Scott President Elizabeth Kiss. “You have the power to shape your own future. You should do everything you can to pursue your dreams.”

Photos people posted included this one from back stage:

My President, Always.

A post shared by Samuel Steele McLelland (@samuelsteelemclelland) on

Atlanta mayoral candidate Mary Norwood was among the thousands in attendance:

Just here with the next mayor of Atlanta.

A post shared by Patrick Wiseman (@thephw) on

 

Hillary, Hillary, Hillary. It’s a rock concert atmosphere here. #hillary #hrc #imwithher #whathappened

A post shared by John Wilson (@jmwilson1) on

