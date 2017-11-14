Backstage with Hillary Clinton at the Fox Theatre

View Caption Hide Caption Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

Former U.S. Senator, Secretary of State and presidential aspirant Hillary Clinton appeared at the Fox Theatre Monday night as part of her “What Happened” book tour. Next stop: Denver.

“It really is so important that we send a clear, unmistakable message to our girls and young women: You are valuable. Your voice counts,” Clinton said during the conversation with Agnes Scott President Elizabeth Kiss. “You have the power to shape your own future. You should do everything you can to pursue your dreams.”

My President, Always. A post shared by Samuel Steele McLelland (@samuelsteelemclelland) on Nov 13, 2017 at 7:28pm PST

Atlanta mayoral candidate Mary Norwood was among the thousands in attendance:

Just here with the next mayor of Atlanta. A post shared by Patrick Wiseman (@thephw) on Nov 13, 2017 at 4:38pm PST

My day started with a sprained ankle, but ended #withher so I’m going to say it was an overall good day! Sharing the night with @chrissylumu in #Atl #hillaryclinton A post shared by Sarah Elizabeth Thomas (@sethomas00) on Nov 13, 2017 at 8:54pm PST

Hillary, Hillary, Hillary. It’s a rock concert atmosphere here. #hillary #hrc #imwithher #whathappened A post shared by John Wilson (@jmwilson1) on Nov 13, 2017 at 4:53pm PST