Donald Trump was “forced” to watch CNN and is really mad about it
President Donald Trump is back from Asia. On Tuesday he tweeted that he’d be “making a major statement from the White House” upon his return (time and date TBD). But first, he wants to let everyone know he was “forced” to watch CNN while abroad (it’s unclear what exactly caused the compulsory TV viewing) and he’s really upset.
MORE: What Hillary Clinton had to say during her Atlanta book tour stop
Is the Trump administration forcing a CNN sale?
CNN chief Jeff Zucker: “This is nuts”
View Comments 0