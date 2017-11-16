Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
66
5
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Killer Mike says he’ll run for a seat on the Atlanta school board

celebrities, Local News, News, politics.
View Caption Hide Caption
Photo: John Clark for the AJC

When Killer Mike drops the mic, he has a Plan B lined up. He wants to serve on the Atlanta school board.

MORE: Shaquille O’Neal is a sheriff’s deputy and says he’ll run for the top spot some day

The artist is no stranger to politics. In 2015 he pondered a write-in bid for the state house. More recently he was honored at a day in his honor at Atlanta City Hall not long ago.

As AJC reporter Leon Stafford reported at the time, Mike Render received a proclamation saluting his music, his barber shop chain and for representing Atlanta on various broadcast appearances. Not to mention the $11.6 million tunnel-boring machine being used to create a reservoir for Atlanta, “Driller Mike.”

View Comments 0