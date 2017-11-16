View Caption Hide Caption AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Al Franken expanded on the tepid sort-of apology his press office issued immediately after broadcaster Leeann Tweeden said his actions left her feeling “disgusted and violated” when they were both part of a 2006 performance for troops. He said he will cooperate with any ethics investigation launched to investigate the matter.

“There’s more I want to say, but the first and most important thing—and if it’s the only thing you care to hear, that’s fine—is: I’m sorry,” his updated statement says. (The full statement is below).

Franken is scheduled to be in Atlanta on Nov. 20 for an appearance at the Book Festival of the MJCCA. His appearance, promoting his book “Al Franken, Giant of the Senate,” was scheduled well before anyone could have imagined he’d be trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. The event is sold out.

Franken, a former “Saturday Night Live” cast member, authored several books and hosted a talk show on Air America before he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2009. Tweeden said she and Franken were both part of a USO tour that included a skit he wrote, during which they were to kiss. She had planned to rebuff him for comic effect, but he demanded they rehearse ahead of time, wrote in an public message posted on social media.

“He came at me, put his hand on the back of my head, mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth,” she wrote. Her post includes a photo of Franken making a lewd gesture next to her while she was asleep.

Franken’s office released a statement saying the photo was “intended to be funny” and he doesn’t remember the rehearsal incident Tweeden recalled, but he offered his apologies nonetheless. Less than a month ago he posted a message saluting women who have shared their “Me Too” stories and said all must sand with victims of sexual harassment and violence:

Sexual harassment and violence are unacceptable. We all must do our part to listen, stand with, and support survivors. — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) October 23, 2017

“I couldn’t believe it. He groped me, without my consent, while I was asleep,” she wrote. I felt violated all over again. Embarrassed. Belittled. Humiliated. How dare anyone grab my breasts like this and think it’s funny?”

Reaction has been swift:

Al Franken is a fantastic senator and advocate for the average American. And he needs to resign. — Travon Free (@Travon) November 16, 2017

Donald Trump. Sexual misconduct clearly isn't a "left vs right" thing It's a "they were once on SNL" thing — Nat Baimel (@NatBaimel) November 16, 2017

Franken’s office initially issued a statement saying he doesn’t recall the rehearsal episode and that the pose he struck while Tweeden was asleep was supposed to be funny. “I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann,” it said.

Here is Franken’s complete, more recent statement, released to media outlets including the Associated Press:

“The first thing I want to do is apologize: to Leeann, to everyone else who was part of that tour, to everyone who has worked for me, to everyone I represent, and to everyone who counts on me to be an ally and supporter and champion of women. There’s more I want to say, but the first and most important thing—and if it’s the only thing you care to hear, that’s fine—is: I’m sorry.

“I respect women. I don’t respect men who don’t. And the fact that my own actions have given people a good reason to doubt that makes me feel ashamed.

“But I want to say something else, too. Over the last few months, all of us—including and especially men who respect women—have been forced to take a good, hard look at our own actions and think (perhaps, shamefully, for the first time) about how those actions have affected women.

“For instance, that picture. I don’t know what was in my head when I took that picture, and it doesn’t matter. There’s no excuse. I look at it now and I feel disgusted with myself. It isn’t funny. It’s completely inappropriate. It’s obvious how Leeann would feel violated by that picture. And, what’s more, I can see how millions of other women would feel violated by it—women who have had similar experiences in their own lives, women who fear having those experiences, women who look up to me, women who have counted on me.

“Coming from the world of comedy, I’ve told and written a lot of jokes that I once thought were funny but later came to realize were just plain offensive. But the intentions behind my actions aren’t the point at all. It’s the impact these jokes had on others that matters. And I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to come to terms with that.

“While I don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit as Leeann does, I understand why we need to listen to and believe women’s experiences.

“I am asking that an ethics investigation be undertaken, and I will gladly cooperate.

“And the truth is, what people think of me in light of this is far less important than what people think of women who continue to come forward to tell their stories. They deserve to be heard, and believed. And they deserve to know that I am their ally and supporter. I have let them down and am committed to making it up to them.”