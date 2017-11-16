Why 2017 was the worst for Mariah Carey

View Caption Hide Caption Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Mariah Carey’s beloved for her powerful vocals throughout the year, but particularly at the holidays. But 2017 is just not cooperating.

“(Bleep) happens,” she posted when 2017 was literally 2 hours old, following a live performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest that went horribly awry. Video clips that meme-happy fans posted afterward captured the mess, where she stumbled through lyrics. Apparently sound was at issue, as Mariah complained that that she couldn’t hear and wondered if a proper mic check had been completed ahead of time.

And now things end on another somber note. Due to illness she won’t be able to perform this holiday season. May 2018 be better!