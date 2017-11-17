Did you have tickets to Al Franken’s Monday event in Atlanta?

View Caption Hide Caption Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“Join us for a very special closing night featuring Senator Al Franken, No. 1 bestselling author and beloved ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum, whose new book, ‘Al Franken, Giant of the Senate,’ tells the story of an award-winning comedian who decided to run for office and then discovered why award-winning comedians tend not to do that,” the event listing read.

Actually, never mind.

Franken’s long-ago scheduled appearance at the Book Festival of the MJCCA was hastily canceled amid a national furor stemming from allegations he once assaulted a broadcaster when they were performing for troops abroad on USO Tour.

Tickets to Franken’s event, which ranged from $32 to $75 for VIP access, had been sold out and organizers stressed in the event listing that no tickets would be sold at the door. In response to a question from the AJC regarding what happens now (refunds? a voucher for some future event? a possible new program?) organizers said only that they were contacting ticket holders.

Are you one of them? We’d like to hear your thoughts. Please email jbrett@ajc.com.