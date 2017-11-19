What Paris Hilton says she and Britney Spears invented

View Caption Hide Caption Photo: Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Mizum

One of modern society’s most cherished cultural mores is in place because of Paris Hilton and Britney Spears.

We’re talking about the selfie, of course. They totally invented it. According Paris, anyway.

By the way, if you’re into selfies you’ll want to check out Bytes, a techno-themed restaurant in Midtown that features large LED screens, iPad ordering and “interactive selfie mirrors in the bathrooms,” AJC food writer Yvonne Zusel reported. (Who knew that Bytes and the zillions of have Paris and Brit to thank?)

Anyway, celebrated their history making pose in this funny tweet. Happy anniversary, ladies!

11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie! pic.twitter.com/1byOU5Gp8J — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 19, 2017